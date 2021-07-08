Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Future iPhone health features may include cameras that measure temperature

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has been researching camera technology that would allow an iPhone image to be analyzed to determine the temperature of the object photographed. Typically, it's the Apple Watch that is most associated with Apple's health ambitions. However, a newly-revealed patent application shows that devices like the iPhone and potentially iPad could have a role to play in monitoring a user's health.

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature Measurement#Camera#Apple Insider#The Apple Watch#Trm#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Patreon#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Leaked iPhone 13 Pro Case Suggests Larger Camera Modules

Assuming a photo shared on Weibo is accurate, it seems like it could be much bigger. As you can see in the photo above, it shows the iPhone 12 Pro placed inside of a leaked case designed for the iPhone 13 Pro. The phone itself seems to fit in the case, but the camera cutout suggests that the camera modules on the iPhone 13 Pro will be considerably larger.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Apple granted patent for periscope camera module that would give future iPhones 3x optical 'zoom'

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to a periscope camera system that we could one day see inside an iPhone. UPSTO patent number 11,061,213 lays out the framework for a folded camera system that uses a pair of prisms, a lens array and an image sensor to create a telephoto-style camera system, complete with autofocus and/or optical image stabilization. This kind of ‘periscope’ camera module is nothing new in the smartphone world as Samsumg, Xiaomi, Vivo and others have developed similar mechanisms. But we believe this to be the first granted patent from Apple showcasing the schematics and description for a folded camera module.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Dummies of iPhone 13 series show changes in camera array and thickness

A Chinese iPhone case maker ‘Benks’ has shared dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 series on Weibo, a Chinese social media network. The shared images reconfirm rumors of four models in the series, different rear camera layouts in 5.4-inch mini and 6.1-inch base models, and a larger camera module for Pro models.
NFLApple Insider

Digital Key Release 3.0 could enable CarKey to work from your pocket

The Car Connectivity Consortium has published Digital Key Release 3.0, a specification change that could allow Apple's CarKey to unlock vehicles while still in the driver's pocket. The Digital Car Key Release 3.0 was originally said in April to include extra wireless connectivity elements, which could feasibly enable systems like...
ComputersApple Insider

Apple updates Final Cut Pro, fixing location bug, controversial Blade icon

An otherwise minor update bringing Final Cut Pro to version 10.5.4 has addressed the unpopular new Blade tool icon, plus appears to have resolved region and location bugs. After the major Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 update in June 2021, Apple has released a smaller revision to its Mac video editing app, but with much-wanted changes. Behind the scenes, Final Cut Pro 10.5.4 seems to have fixed a bug that meant users were having to change their Mac's region or language setting to use certain regular functions.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

App Tracking Transparency causing 15% to 20% revenue drop for advertisers

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature is causing a 15% to 20% drop in revenue for iOS advertisers, according to a mobile marketing executive. In an interview with GamesBeat, Consumer Acquisition's Brian Bowman says that Apple's change to Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) tracking has had a devastating impact on iOS advertising revenue.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple evolving periscope camera tech for possible iPhone integration

Apple is continuing to develop technology for a folded camera system that could enable the use of more varied focal lengths and reduce the camera bump on a future iPhones while maintaining image quality. The company has been working on a "folded camera" for years. That folded system could allow...
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Today at Apple' classes launch on Wednesday with Peanuts-themed session

You can draw yourself as a "Peanuts" character in Apple's first "Today at Apple" session on YouTube, premiering Wednesday. The "Today at Apple" sessions were a new initiative to draw people into Apple Stores for lessons on how to get the most out of their Apple products. The sessions were shifted online as a part of the pandemic response and have slowly resumed in-store with online sessions still going.
Apple Insider

Apple issues first Release Candidate developer beta for macOS 11.5

Apple has provided developers with the first Release Candidate beta of macOS 11.5, with the new build available to download and install for testing. New beta builds can be downloaded by developers through the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for existing beta installations. Public beta versions are usually provided a short time after their developer counterparts, and can be picked up from the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider

Apple offers release candidates of tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 for testing

Apple has provided testers with seeds for the release candidates of tvOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6, as it nears releasing the final versions of the updates to the public. New builds of betas can be acquired by developers in the via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases usually arrives shortly after the developer counterparts, through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Top 6 Features We Miss in Modern iPhones

Apple's iPhones have come a long way since their original introduction in 2007. The evolution of this iconic product line over the last 15 years is truly remarkable. Every year, with each new iPhone release, Apple has brought something unique to the line-up. As much as we appreciate all the...
TechnologyApple Insider

Developer says Apple's Bounty Program never paid for location bug

Nicolas Brunner, an iOS engineer at Swiss Federal Railways, wrote about his experience with the bounty program in a Medium post on Monday. According to Brunner, he had discovered an exploitable vulnerability in iOS 13 back in March 2020. The vulnerability would have allowed an app to permanently collect a...
LifestyleApple Insider

New colors for AirTag Leather Key Ring, Leather Loop now available

The AirTag Leather Key Ring and Leather Loop accessories are now available to purchase in Forest Green and California Poppy. In a small product push on Tuesday, Apple introduced two new colors for its leather AirTag accessories. The Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring can both be configured with California Poppy and Forest Green colors at checkout. — The AirTag requires cases to be attached to bags or other objects due to it not having any attachment device built in. The Key Ring is exactly what it sounds like, a storage place for keys and the AirTag itself.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple issues third developer betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15

Apple is now on the third generation of betas for its milestone operating systems, providing developers with new builds of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. The betas are downloadable via the Apple Developer Center, with updates usually provided as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. While a public beta release is normally offered via the Apple Beta Software Program website, end users will have to wait until July before Apple releases the first public version.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

More Apple iPhone 13 series details emerge; camera housing compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Rumours about the iPhone 13 series continue to appear online, even though we are at least two months away from Apple's expected launch date. Nonetheless, new camera features have been highlighted, as have the wireless charging possibilities of this year's iPhones. The difference in camera housing sizes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series has been demonstrated, too.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple to boost 'iPhone 13' production to 90M units in 2021

Ahead of Apple's expected launch of a next-generation iPhone this fall, a report on Tuesday claims the company is anticipating heavy demand for the new handset line and has asked manufacturers to ready as many as 90 million for 2021. Citing sources familiar with Apple's plans, Bloomberg on Tuesday reports...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple supplier launches non-invasive glucose monitor & health sensor tech

A new "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health system from Apple supplier Rockley Photonics backs up expectations that the Apple Watch will ultimately gain non-invasive glucose monitoring. Apple has reportedly been working on a glucose monitoring system for the Apple Watch for many years, with some rumors pointing to its inclusion in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy