Future iPhone health features may include cameras that measure temperature

The AirTag Leather Key Ring and Leather Loop accessories are now available to purchase in Forest Green and California Poppy. In a small product push on Tuesday, Apple introduced two new colors for its leather AirTag accessories. The Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring can both be configured with California Poppy and Forest Green colors at checkout. — The AirTag requires cases to be attached to bags or other objects due to it not having any attachment device built in. The Key Ring is exactly what it sounds like, a storage place for keys and the AirTag itself.