Fed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery

The US economy saw "moderate to robust growth" in recent weeks as it bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic despite rising prices and shortages of supplies, a Federal Reserve report said Wednesday. Some of the fastest growth was seen in sectors like travel, tourism and transportation, which were hit hard during the pandemic, as well as manufacturing and nonfinancial services, the Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions said. However "supply-side disruptions became more widespread," the report said, citing shortages of goods, low inventories of consumer goods and delays in delivery. Prices meanwhile rose at an "above-average pace," with seven of 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting "strong price growth" and the rest more subdued increases, according to the survey encompassing the period from late May to early July.