Look Who Showed Up for This Year's 'Summer Camp for Billionaires'

Top media, tech and finance executives reassembled for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, after a year off due to Covid. The weeklong conference brings together the likes of Sheryl Sandberg, Tim Cook, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. As described by Lillian Rizzo and Benjamin Mullin in the Wall Street Journal, "The conference is typically both fertile ground for deal-making and a family affair complete with hayrides for children, but it will be limited to adults this year, according to people familiar with the matter."