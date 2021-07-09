Britney Spears Posts Message to 'Haters': 'Kiss My Ass'

When she first started out in her career, Britney Spears was extremely close to a woman named Felicia Culotta. Known formally as Spears' former assistant, Culotta had been a huge supporter and friend to the pop star during some of the most successful years of her life. Lovingly known as "Fe," Culotta has been featured in photos and videos, as well as various documentaries, right next to Spears. "I don't know that I ever really had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney. For a long time, they called me her chaperone and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner and we didn't think that sounded right. I definitely wasn't her mother or her big sister, so we settled on assistant," Culotta said in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, according to Us Weekly.