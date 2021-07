Julio Jones will likely be a Hall of Famer one day, but with Calvin Ridley developing into a No. 1 receiver, the Falcons deemed the seven-time Pro Bowler as expendable because of his cap figure. However, the Titans certainly believe that Jones has plenty left in the tank, sending a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder to Atlanta for Jones and a sixth-round pick. Now, owners will need to assess where Jones belongs in their 2021 Fantasy football rankings.