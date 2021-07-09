Cancel
TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dies by Suicide at 19 After Haunting Final Video

AceShowbiz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth-generation farmer and young cowgirl has tragically taken her own life after posting a clip showing her lip-syncing to a song which lyrics go, 'How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?'. AceShowbiz - Rising social media star Caitlyn Loane has tragically passed away at 19...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 20

