Illinois State

Police recapture 3 of 4 prisoners who escaped from Illinois jail

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
July 9 (UPI) -- Authorities have recaptured three of four inmates who escaped this week from a jail in western Illinois, officials said Friday.

Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Eugene Roets and Zachary Hart escaped on Wednesday from the Fulton County Jail, located about 200 miles southwest of Chicago.

Jail officials found that one of the prisoners was missing from his cell late on Wednesday, and further investigation led them to realize that three others were also missing.

Authorities have not yet explained how the four escaped.

Thursday, officials said Davis, 35; Villalobos, 26; and Roets, 23, had been recaptured. Hart, 36, is still at large.

Officials said Davis was found in the Farmington area and Villalobos and Roets turned up in nearby Peoria County. Airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems helped in the search.

Davis was jailed on charges that include obstructing justice and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities were preparing Roets for a seven-year prison sentence for burglary and drug charges and Villalobos is accused of various drug crimes. Hart faces charges of home invasion and fleeing from a police officer.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
