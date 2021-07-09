If You're Hoping for a 'Harry Potter'Reunion for the 20th Anniversary, Daniel Radcliffe Has News
In November it'll be a full two decades since the first installment in the Harry Potter series—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, of course—hit theaters, but it doesn't sound like we're going to see the cast back together anytime soon (at least, not in character). In a July 7th interview with Entertainment Tonight, Daniel Radcliffe shared an update on any potential Potter reunions, and, well...it's not looking good.hellogiggles.com
Comments / 0