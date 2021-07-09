If You're Hoping for a 'Harry Potter'Reunion for the 20th Anniversary, Daniel Radcliffe Has News

Coming up to the 10th anniversary of the final movie in the Harry Potter franchise, it is clear that some have been getting itchy feet to give the fantasy a kickstart and reboot the whole story again. With rumors that HBO Max want to use the franchise as a cornerstone of their future productions, it is unlikely to be too long before we have TV series' and movie remakes galore to contend with, but one person who doesn't seem to think that it is necessary is Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the original movies. In a recent interview with People, she said that the movies sat just fine as they are and although she loves the people she worked with, as far as she is concerned the hugely successful series should remain in the past.