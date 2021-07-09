Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

If You're Hoping for a 'Harry Potter'Reunion for the 20th Anniversary, Daniel Radcliffe Has News

By Nicole Pomarico
HelloGiggles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November it'll be a full two decades since the first installment in the Harry Potter series—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, of course—hit theaters, but it doesn't sound like we're going to see the cast back together anytime soon (at least, not in character). In a July 7th interview with Entertainment Tonight, Daniel Radcliffe shared an update on any potential Potter reunions, and, well...it's not looking good.

hellogiggles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Tonight#Miracle Workers#Nbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Actress Talks About 'Horrible' Deathly Hallows Experience After Gaining Weight

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave turned in a strong performance as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, but unfortunately, her return to the franchise for Deathly Hallows didn’t go quite so well, at least behind the camera. The comedian, who is about to release her debut novel entitled Sunset, recently reflected on her time working on the incredibly popular franchise, and she was open about how uncomfortable she felt. Between the films, Cave grew up and as many people do, gained some weight, and when she came back, she was treated “like a different species.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter: this is how the actors changed 10 years after the end of the saga

How did time go by so fast? This Friday the Harry Potter saga meets 10 years since his last movie and fans remembered it on social media. The film catapulted the careers of its protagonists, but since then none has been as successful as in productions based on the novel by JK Rowling. See how each one is today!
MoviesHello Magazine

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps tease cast mate crushes

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps took a trip down memory lane at The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition in Covent Garden, a new attraction that showcases never-before-scene images from the series - and revealed plenty of secrets from their time filming the eight movies!. Chatting to HELLO!, the pair...
Moviesepicstream.com

What Happened to the Time Turner in Harry Potter?

You don’t need to go back in time to 2004 to rewatch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the franchise’s most magical, whimsical, and fun entry to date. Luckily, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies online, but the chances are that you already keep the collection as well-guarded as you would Horcruxes (if you had any reason to possess such things). But if, for example, you needed to rescue a loyal hippogriff, or save a friend from having the life sucked out of them, or do pretty much anything that requires you to undo something terrible and make life a bit easier, then time travel would come in very handy. This begs to question why the Time-Turner isn’t used again in the Harry Potter series.
MoviesYardbarker

Daniel Radcliffe describes 'the craziest stunt' he was allowed to do during 'Harry Potter' run

Hogwarts was the land of revolutionary visual effects, but Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire's Triwizard Tournament featured some very real acrobatics from Daniel Radcliffe. "They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do," Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular wizard for the entirety of Harry Potter's magical 10-year run, told Entertainment Tonight. "It was like a 40-foot fall down on a roof. I was on a wire, but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified. I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified."
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes improvised Voldemort moment in Deathly Hallows that divided fan reaction

It’s been 10 years since the final Harry Potter film was released.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released in July 2011, bringing the franchise to an end after eight outings and more than $7bn (£5.5bn) at the global box office.The final film, which was shot back-to-back with the first part, depicted the Battle of Hogwarts, which led to the death of many characters.However, the film’s most disturbing moment was actually improvised by Ralph Fiennes, who played the villainous Voldemort.It occurs during a scene with Slytherin student Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) in which Voldemort attempts to convince...
MoviesMovieWeb

Harry Potter Star Has Mixed Feelings About a Reboot, Here's Why

Coming up to the 10th anniversary of the final movie in the Harry Potter franchise, it is clear that some have been getting itchy feet to give the fantasy a kickstart and reboot the whole story again. With rumors that HBO Max want to use the franchise as a cornerstone of their future productions, it is unlikely to be too long before we have TV series' and movie remakes galore to contend with, but one person who doesn't seem to think that it is necessary is Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the original movies. In a recent interview with People, she said that the movies sat just fine as they are and although she loves the people she worked with, as far as she is concerned the hugely successful series should remain in the past.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Canon?

The Harry Potter movie franchise reached an explosive end in 2011 with the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which saw the Boy Who Lived finally defeat Lord Voldemort after becoming the Master of Death and destroying all seven Horcruxes. And the book series had also come to an end by that point too, leaving no future material for any more films. It was as though J.K. Rowling herself had snapped the Elder wand clean in two and cast the pieces into oblivion, denying any future storyteller the possibility of revisiting the Harry Potter universe for the sake of profit over quality.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Icon Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His ‘Craziest’ Stunt From His Time In The Wizarding World

It's hard to believe, but it's been nearly 20 years since the big screen Harry Potter franchise was introduced to the world. Taking advantage of the popularity of the book series, Hollywood was quick to adapt the Wizarding World into live-action, and Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone had its world premiere in November 2001. Given this special anniversary, we are guaranteed to hear a lot of actors and filmmakers reflect on their experiences from the movies in the coming months – for example Daniel Radcliffe talking about the time he performed what evidently still stands as the biggest stunt of his career.
Moviescbslocal.com

Harry Potter Photography Exhibition To Open In Covent Garden

An exhibition showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the Harry Potter films is due to open in London’s Covent Garden on July 12. Weasley twins actors James and Oliver Phelps were given a sneak preview, as well as a taste of the Butterbeer bar.
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Harry Potter Craft & Movie: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” In this installment, with their warning about Lord Voldemaort’s return scoffed at, Harry and Dumbledore are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy