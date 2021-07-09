Real Estate Transfers
Estate of Marie Gotfredson, Etal, Estate of Marie Gotfredson Scoville, Etal, Marie E. Gotfredson, Etal to Edwin K. Gotfredson, Etux, Notice of Termination of Life Estate, T7S, R53E, Sec. 11, S2SW4, S2SE4; T7S, R53E, Sec. 13, S2SW4, SW4NW4, NW4SW4; T7S, R53E, Sec. 14, ALL; T7S, R53E, Sec. 23, S2, NE4, E2NW4; T7S, R53E, Sec. 24, NW4, SE4, S2NE4, N2SW4, NW4NE4, SE4SW4; T7S, R53E, Sec. 25, S2, S2NW4, NE4NW4, NE4NE4, SW4NE4; T7S, R53E, Sec. 26, NE4; Lot 2, T7S, R54E, Sec. 19, SW4NW4; Lot 3, T7S, R54E, Sec. 19, NW4SW4; Lot 4, T7S, R54E, Sec. 19, SW4SW4; T7S, R54E, Sec. 30, NW4, NW4NE4.www.powderriverexaminer.com
