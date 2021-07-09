Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Repair Brittle, Bleached Hair With These 7 Expert-Backed Tips

By Laura Jaye Cramer
HelloGiggles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk any hairstylist if you should ever bleach your hair at home and you'll likely get a mix of worried, and even angry, responses. However, many people have decided to take matters into their not-entirely-capable hands and go platinum blonde in the comfort of their homes. Even if results look ok, odds are your hair doesn't feel healthy. Instead, it probably feels brittle, dry, and it may look uneven or brassy.

hellogiggles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Orange Hair#Olaplex Bonding Oil#Salon Spa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareIn Style

Shoppers With Thinning, Aging Hair Say This French Shampoo Reverses the March of Time

I am always, always on the lookout for a good hair growth shampoo. As much as I love my curly hair, detangling it is a beast — and while the ordeal's gotten miles easier since welcoming an electric comb into my life (pry it out of my cold, dead hands), at the end of the day my shower's drain catcher wears a sizable toupee. So my eyes lit up when I happened upon the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo that cuts down hair loss like a pro.
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Hair CarePosted by
Parade

Want Stronger, Faster-Growing Hair? Start By Incorporating These 14 Foods Into Your Diet

If you feel like you’ve been losing more hair than usual or started to notice your hair thinning, you’re probably looking for any solution to help get your hair growing. And one tool you may want to utilize is switching up your diet, since nutritional deficiencies could be a cause of your hair loss. While no one food or supplement can guarantee hair growth, getting adequate vitamins, minerals and nutrients that may help promote healthy hair growth.
Hair CareHello Magazine

Battling COVID hair loss? This trichologist-approved £14 shampoo is so popular a bottle is sold every 30 seconds

One perhaps unforeseen consequence of the pandemic has been a steady rise in the number of people struggling with hair loss. Both those who have battled the virus, and even those who are just feeling stressed and anxious during these uncertain times have noted their hair thinning. As such hair specialists – including Anthony Pearce, specialist trichologist at www.hairlossclinic.com - noted an increase in people seeking advice.
Hair CarePosted by
Forbes

The Most Effective Scalp And Hair Care Products For Summer

Summer is a season for letting one’s hair down—both literally and figuratively. The perfect picture season under the sun would typically include sandy shores, clear blue waters, and long shiny locks dancing with the ocean breeze. It’s the stuff of cliché TV commercials and print ads that we’ve all aspired to achieve. The quick fix has always been to pile on the products, toast locks with curlers and blow dryers and pull each strand into perfection. But what is the true state of hair once you strip it off all that product and styling? Does it stay as gorgeous and picture ready without hours of curling and blow drying?
Cancercountryliving.com

Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare

Brooke Shields recently shared why EltaMD is her favorite sunscreen brand. The brand is loved by other celebrities and dermatologists alike. The actress urges the importance of sunscreen after being diagnosed with actinic keratosis, a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure. Shortly after learning about Brooke Shields’ favorite face oil,...
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

This Common Beauty Product May Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Thinning hair is a problem many of us experience as we get older. It can happen for many reasons from genetics to hormonal changes. While we don’t have control over these aspects of our health, we can alter our haircare routine, which typically needs to change as we age. In particular, experts say that using the wrong products, especially hair gel, could be causing serious damage to our mane.
Hair CareIn Style

The 7 Best Types of Rollers to Use on Natural Hair

Nearly every Black woman I know has done a roller set at one time or another — whether it be at the salon, or on a weekend before special family event. The styling tool has been a staple in our community for decades, and it's an amazing option for when you've got a little bit of extra time and want to avoid any direct heat on the hair.
Hair CareT3.com

Do hair growth shampoos really work?

There are several causes as to why hair loss can occur in men. While a lot of it is to do with genetics, other reasons can include hormonal changes, medications, excessive hairstyling or even just stress. A full list of reasons can be found on the NHS website. The most common, though, is a hereditary condition called male-pattern baldness which, unfortunately, has no cure.
Skin CarePosted by
Daily Mail

My secret to glowing radiant skin: How nutritionist banished her acne with a $40 'miracle' elixir - as she reveals the foods she cut out for amazing results

A $40 'miracle' collagen powder from Australian business Imbibe was a nutritionist's secret weapon for banishing stubborn acne and developing a radiant glow in just six months. Amber McKenna, a holistic nutritionist, suffered acne in her early teen years but in her 20s the cystic bumps reared their heads again...
Hair Careatlanticcitynews.net

Reasons for hair loss and Vitamins for Hair Growth

As a woman, there is nothing worse than waking up and finding your hair soaked in sweat. It's the worst feeling when you realize that it has been falling out of your head all night long. Hair fall can be quite discouraging at times and for some women, it can be difficult to get their hair back to health. This article will help you find ways to reduce hair fall through vitamins for growth!
Hair CarePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Does This OGX Shampoo Ingredient Really Make Your Hair Fall Out?

In the past week, multiple TikToks and Facebook posts served as warnings for one popular, $8 drugstore hair product. “Yesterday I found out from my sister, who found out from her hairdresser, that OGX Shampoo is facing a class-action lawsuit,” one TikTok user said. “[The products] have a chemical called DMDM hydantoin, which is a base component in formaldehyde,” read a Facebook post with over 15,000 shares. “It can cause scalp irritation and hair loss as well as being a known carcinogen.”
Skin CareVogue

This Is The Cooling Mask Hailey Bieber Swears By For Bright Eyes

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The world’s skincare devotees get their fix whenever and wherever they can. Whether that’s a pocket of time between meetings or, in Hailey...
Hair CareRefinery29

Meet The Hair-Care Brand Embracing “4C Only” Hair

Ahh, you think as you feel the warm water running over your hair and onto your scalp. With your eyes closed to keep out any stray shampoo bubbles, you dig your hand into a jar of deep conditioner and lather it all over your head. This moment, right before you have to step out of the shower, is the most tranquil part of wash day for many women with natural hair. Under the steady stream of water, our strands curl back up and rehydrate after days of styling, retwisting, and slicking back.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Should you be shampooing your hair TWICE in order to properly clean your hair and scalp?

Seriously, what is the right way of shampooing your hair? It feels like we’re taught new methods and advised on different ways to achieve salon-fresh hair on a weekly basis. So much so, that it can be hard to know what exactly is the optimal way to wash your hair. However, according to a new viral TikTok, there’s only one routine we should all be following.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Dermatologists Dish on All Things Acne Scars and How to Erase Them

Most of us can relate: We picked at a pimple, and then picked at again, and then lo and behold, a scar was left behind, whether that be an “acne mark” like a dark spot, or a scar. And sometimes it occurs even without picking, which, of course, is incredibly frustrating. “Unfortunately, all skin types can be prone to acne scarring,” says Delray Beach, FL dermatologist Francesca Lewis, MD.
Hair CarePosted by
WWD

Flaunt Your Natural Texture With the Best Natural Curly Hair Products

Wearing your hair au naturel is the way to go these days. Whether your curls are waves, ringlets or coils, they all have one thing in common: They crave moisture and need extra care. Curly hair tends to be on the dry side and thirsty curls is what leads to frizz. To keep your hair smooth and springy, you’ll want the best natural curly hair products that will work with your natural texture and hydrate your locks. From gels to oils to co-washes, these are the best natural curly hair products that will deliver defined, healthy curls.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How Much Should You Tip Your Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist?

Like all wedding vendors, your hair and makeup artists work hard on your wedding day. Early start times, long hours on their feet, the pressure to get things just right for photos—it’s not exactly a walk in the park. Showing how thankful you are for their effort will go a long way and that gratitude begins with, well, gratuity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy