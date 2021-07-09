Repair Brittle, Bleached Hair With These 7 Expert-Backed Tips

Ahh, you think as you feel the warm water running over your hair and onto your scalp. With your eyes closed to keep out any stray shampoo bubbles, you dig your hand into a jar of deep conditioner and lather it all over your head. This moment, right before you have to step out of the shower, is the most tranquil part of wash day for many women with natural hair. Under the steady stream of water, our strands curl back up and rehydrate after days of styling, retwisting, and slicking back.