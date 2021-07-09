Repair Brittle, Bleached Hair With These 7 Expert-Backed Tips
Ask any hairstylist if you should ever bleach your hair at home and you'll likely get a mix of worried, and even angry, responses. However, many people have decided to take matters into their not-entirely-capable hands and go platinum blonde in the comfort of their homes. Even if results look ok, odds are your hair doesn't feel healthy. Instead, it probably feels brittle, dry, and it may look uneven or brassy.hellogiggles.com
Comments / 0