One of my favourite things about Hong Kong is how vibrant the bar scene is. Everywhere you go, there is a fun and exciting drinking den to explore. Whether it's hidden, al fresco, thematic, or a no-frills bar, there's something to suit anyone's taste. The ones that catch my interest, however, are bars that not only serve a beverage but also provide an experience that elevates the way people think about their drinks and helps push the boundaries of the bar industry. After seeing so many new bars opening in the city, Four Seasons Hotel's new bar Argo – lead by its ship captain, Four Seasons beverage manager and Time Out's 2020 Bartender of the Year Lorenzo Antinori, together with a talented bartending team which includes Speed Rack Asia 2019 winner Summer Lo and 2019 Time Out Rising Star Yvonne Chan – seems to be one of the most promising.