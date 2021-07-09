Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Mark Cavendish equals Merckx’s record with 34th Tour de France stage win

By Jeremy Whittle in Carcassonne
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyopK_0as9Klim00
Mark Cavendish stage 13 Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA

Mark Cavendish equalled the long-standing Tour de France stage win record, held by five-time winner Eddy Merckx, with the 34th stage win of his career on stage 13 from Nîmes to Carcassonne.

Once again the 36-year-old Cavendish, wiping away the sweat and the tears, confounded those who’d written him off, after snatching his fourth win in this year’s race having almost quit the sport at the end of 2020.

Related: Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 to tie Merckx’s record – live!

“I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx, the greatest male road cyclist of all time,” he said, “but I think to equal him with the record number of stage victories, for people who don’t follow cycling a lot, is something they can understand and put into perspective.”

“If that inspires them to get on a bike, because a British rider has done that, then it’s the biggest thing I can take from it.”

The defending Tour champion, Tadej Pogacar, who held onto his race leader after another tricky stage, punctuated by crashes, admitted that he had watched Cavendish “as a kid”.

“What he is doing now, is really crazy,” the Slovenian said. “All respect to him.”

Cavendish described his memorable win in Carcassonne as “one of the hardest.” “I never go too well in the heat,” he said, “and today was hot, with heavy roads. It was just nervous and there was a slightly uphill drag on the last kilometre and that’s not ideal for me as a punchy sprinter. The drag uphill in a big gear was not meant for short legs.”

But despite his dislike of discussing the stage win record, Cavendish admitted that his momentous win had been his most demanding success since the start of the race in Brittany on June 26. “It’s part and parcel of being a leader,” he said, “shouldering the responsibility for the success of the team.’

“It’s not just having the legs to sprint, it’s having the head to deal with the pressure. Ironically sprinters probably do the least amount of work of anybody in the team at the Tour de France, and in most cases they get paid the most money, except for the guys who can finish in the top 10 overall.”

“But that’s what you get paid for,” Cavendish said, “to shoulder those expectations. Even if the team doesn’t deliver, you’re expected to deliver. My team delivers every single time and that puts the pressure on me. Sometimes that can be hard,” he said, “especially if you don’t feel great.”

Cavendish’s winning streak began in 2008. Over the years, he has suffered droughts, although nothing compares to the years in the wilderness, isolated by illness and poor form, that his current winning streak in Fougeres ended, 10 days ago.

“I wish all the team mates I have had since 2008 were here to share this with me. But we still have work to do. It gets hard again tomorrow [Saturday] and we don’t have time to reflect on it. There’s plenty of time after this Tour de France to reflect on what we have done and the history we’ve made.

Cavendish also addressed his sometimes difficult relationship with the media. “I’m not going to lie – I think sometimes I have been personally picked at, but on the same level, I have also been a prick,” Cavendish said. “That’s what happens when you’re young. For many years, I suffered the consequences of being brash and young and without an education of how to behave with the media.”

“As you grow older and you have a family and responsibility, you learn how to behave and unfortunately some people didn’t want to let go of what I was like when I was younger, even though I had changed. It maybe took time away for me to get that chip off my shoulder. I’m a grown-up now: I’m not a 20-year old-boy who wanted to fight the world.”

On his way to his record equalling sprint in Carcassonne, Cavendish survived a mass crash, a late bike change and the injuries of team mate, Tim Declercq, one of the fallers in the crash that forced Simon Yates’s withdrawal from this year’s Tour. The crash came with 62 kilometres remaining, as the peloton picked up speed and descended alongside a wooded ravine.

As some, including Yates, fell hard on the rough road, others tumbled into the trees and disappeared from view. The British Team Bike Exchange rider sat on the road for several minutes, briefly remounting, before quitting the race.

Not for the first time, Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas was also among the fallers. The Welshman, winner of the Tour in 2018, was distanced by the speeding peloton in the final few kilometres, as ahead of him, the sprint teams picked up pace and Cavendish delivered for his own team, yet again.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Declercq
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Mark Cavendish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2018 Tour De France#Bahrain#Tour De France 2021#British#Slovenian#Ineos Grenadiers#Welshman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Matej Mohoric takes solo victory as Mark Cavendish is forced to wait for record-breaking win

Matej Mohoric took his second victory of this year’s Tour de France on stage 19 as Mark Cavendish was made to wait for a record-breaking 35th win at the race.Mohoric, 26, who already soloed to victory on stage seven, was brilliantly opportunistic again as he made a superb move away from a group of 20 riders with 25 kilometres remaining.The Slovenian proved too strong for the chasers as Bahrain Victorious clinched their third win of the Tour.The victory came just 48 hours after the team bus and hotel were raided by police.And Mohoric appeared to silence critics during his...
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - Cavendish aims for record-equalling win

Luke Rowe had a long and lonely ride to the finish of stage 11 where he missed the time cut for the first time in his career. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell behind early in the day on arguably the toughest stage of this year's race, which was won by Wout van Aert.
CyclingThe Independent

Tadej Pogacar set for back-to-back Tour titles as Wout Van Aert claims stage 20

Tadej Pogacar stands to be confirmed as Tour de France champion for the second year in a row after Wout Van Aert won the stage 20 time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Van Aert clocked a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds over the 31 kilometres from Libourne, winning by 21 seconds from Kasper Asgreen to take his second stage of this year’s Tour after his victory over Mont Ventoux on stage 11.
Cyclingwhtc.com

Cycling-Pogacar set to win back-to-back Tour de France titles

SAINT EMILION, France – Tadej Pogacar was poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title as the Slovenian retained his overall lead following the final time trial, a 30.8-km solo effort from Libourne on Saturday. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider finished eighth in the 20th stage won by Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who clocked a best time of 35 minutes 53 seconds. Danes Kasper Asgreen and Jonas Vingegaard were second and third respectively in the 20th stage, 21 and 32 seconds off the pace. Overall, Pogacar leads Dane Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz by 7:03 ahead of Sunday’s final stage, a largely processional ride from Chatou to the Champs Elysees in Paris. The UAE Emirates rider bettered his rivals in the opening time trials and in the mountain stages, claiming a total of three stage wins in a dominant performance. It came in sharp contrast with last year, when Pogacar snatched the overall lead in the final time trial only as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic cracked in the uphill drag to La Planche des Belles Filles. This time, Pogacar was the favourite and he duly delivered, even though he benefited from his main rival’s failure with Roglic pulling out ahead of the eighth stage following a crash earlier in the race. Crashes also effectively ruled 2018 champion Geraint Thomas out along with his Ineos Grenadiers team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner. Just like last year, Pogacar won the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and also the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification. Pogacar is now the youngest double winner of the race.
Cyclingbicycling.com

Tour de France Stage 20 Preview: The Final Race Against the Clock

Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Émilion - 30.8km - Saturday, July 17. This year’s Tour de France features more time trial kilometers than recent editions. And in a departure from last year’s race, they’re friendlier to the pure specialists of the discipline. The gently rolling 30.8km course is perfect for...
CyclingCNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
Cyclingfourstateshomepage.com

Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race. The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar wins 2021 Tour de France as Van Aert takes final stage

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on the Champs-Elysées, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line on stage 21 to take his third stage victory of the race. The Belgian edged out Philipsen by less than a wheel-length to win, while Cavendish, who had started...

Comments / 0

Community Policy