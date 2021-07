Although I am confident and hopeful. Why are a lot of people so confident that Clemson beats them like a drum? I see a lot of people making fun of them not winning a championship in 40 years, and although they talk sh?!. They do have winning record over Clemson. Last time Girley ran wild and LSU and Ohio ST dominated. I do believe D will be much better but O Line is still a concern!! Secondary, who knows?? Please, enlighten me why we should be this confident?