FIFA

Qatar reveals plans to open over 100 new properties in FIFA 2022 World Cup countdown

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar is adding 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to its already extensive portfolio of properties, as the country gears up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. One exciting recent hotel opening is the Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property, elegantly designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia. Hotel openings on this year’s horizon include for example the Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property; the JW Marriott West Bay, with an eye-catching and towering exterior; and the Steigenberger Hotel, famed for its exclusive hospitality. Each of these new hotels contribute a unique amenity or experience to Qatar’s 183-property strong portfolio, which is made up of nearly 32,000 room keys.

www.traveldailynews.com

