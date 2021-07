LONDON, UK – Travellers in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia will not be accepting of dropped standards in their hotel accommodation, in spite of the challenges faced by the hotel industry over the past year, new research by SiteMinder, the world's largest open hotel commerce platform, has found. On the contrary, SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021, based on the survey responses of more than 800 holidaymakers in each country, shows that expectations are higher than ever before for at least 1-in-2 travellers from the UK and Australia, and 3-in-5 Americans.