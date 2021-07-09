Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Training essential to right-skill post-pandemic aviation workforce

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released research on the training requirements for the aviation workforce as the industry starts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. According to a global survey of some 800 human resources (HR) leaders in the aviation industry responsible for learning and development, right-skilling...

#Global Aviation#Pandemic#Online Training#Digital
Public HealthAviation Week

How Attractive Is A&D To Workers? Companies Labor After COVID-19

The future is arriving a lot sooner than human-resource leaders in aerospace and defense manufacturing expected, and as the U.S. goes through an extensive migration of workers, industry fears it will get left behind. Like a homeowner who, after a destructive thunderstorm, finally decides to patch a... How Attractive Is...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Robertson Micro-Credentials Offer Solutions To Post-Pandemic Skills Shortage

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Robertson College has launched a catalogue of microcourses that provide targeted, industry-specific training for high-demand skills as the workforce transitions into the post-pandemic world of work. Skills addressed range from tech-related (Structured Programming in Java) to Health (Medical Terminology) in courses that are between 3 and 120 hours.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Pandemic impact reviewed in FABEC 2020 performance report

The FABEC 2020 performance report has been published, reporting a 56.8% traffic downturn on 2019, revenue losses of more than 2.45 billion euros and major increases in environmental performance. Due to the pandemic, FABEC air navigation service providers (ANSPs) handled less than 2.7 million en-route flights in 2020 compared with 6.2 million in 2019. In response to the unpredictable, fast-changing demand, FABEC ANSPs initiated a series of measures to ensure the skies remained open to support essential medical, cargo, military and repatriation flights. In this unprecedented context, ANSPs continued to deliver safe and efficient air traffic services – even during April when movements fell by 90% against 2019 to an all-time low of 52,526 flights.
Technologymodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Get These IT Essentials Right to Protect Customers’ User Experience

The restaurant industry is roaring back into action as pandemic lockdowns wind down. That said, the processes that became norms during the pandemic, such as online ordering and contactless pickup, are here to stay for the convenience of hungry customers. In fact, a recent Paytronix/PYMNTS report revealed 92 percent of...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

SITA acquires safety line to support sustainable aviation

GENEVA – SITA, the global IT provider for the air transport industry, announced the acquisition of Safety Line S.A.S., the Paris based start-up specializing in digital solutions for aviation safety and efficiency. This acquisition will strengthen SITA’s Digital Day of Operations portfolio, helping airlines drive more efficiencies and fuel savings...
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Sabre releases new insights into how airline network planning is adapting for travel industry recovery

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has released an insightful new whitepaper outlining the pioneering new methodologies it is creating to enable its airline partners to create more holistic, accurate network plans as their focus shifts from short-term planning to long-term recovery.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair announces 2,000 new pilot jobs

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions. This investment in new aircraft arriving through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these exciting opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to secure the best pilot jobs in aviation. Ryanair Pilots enjoy great pay, industry leading five on, four off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training. As part of Ryanair’s career development initiatives, most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Huawei doubles investment in skills training

Huawei committed an additional $150 million to support talent development over the next five years, with the funds expected to benefit more than 3 million people in the countries where it operates. Speaking at the company’s Tech and Sustainability: Everyone’s Included forum, Huawei chairman Liang Hua (pictured) explained its Seeds...
Economyaithority.com

InStride To Help Magna Meet New Skills Demands & Develop The Workforce Of The Future

Magna to provide employees with undergraduate degrees at leading colleges and universities through InStride’s educational network. In order to meet new skills demands and develop the workforce of the future for the automotive industry, InStride announced the launch of a pilot program with leading automotive technology company Magna International to develop strategic education programs for qualified employees to access undergraduate degrees and other learning and development opportunities. The company’s initial education offerings will be available for US-based employees beginning this month.
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

6 Essential Call Center Agent Skills and Traits

Businesses constantly measure call center agents against the toughest of judges: angry customers hungry for a quick resolution. And it’s not like customer satisfaction rates are skyrocketing, according to Statista. What kinds of call center agent skills make a good agent? Call center agent skills should include efficiency, patience and...
Industryinsurancebusinessmag.com

AGCS highlights post-pandemic trends in aviation

The global aviation industry was one of the worst-hit by COVID-19, with governments across the world implementing travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. According to Allianz, two-thirds of global commercial aircraft were grounded in April 2020, while passenger traffic was down 90% year on year. As world economies begin opening up, the aviation industry is slowly rebounding, led by domestic travel.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

NICC and businesses partner on $4.68 million in skilled workforce training

A new round of workforce training agreements between businesses and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will help employers remain competitive and hire new skilled employees in the next year. These agreements, as part of the 260E Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training program, will offset training costs for businesses seeking to...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Elroy Air UAS Test Pilot

At Elroy Air, we are building autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft systems that will change the way the world moves goods. Transporting cargo by air has so much potential! It’s much faster than by land or sea, but before recent developments in perception, autonomy, electric powertrain and aerospace materials – air transport has remained expensive. We’re going to change that. And we’re solving big problems; the commercial express logistics industry worldwide needs faster + better transport and spends $140B annually, and our men and women in uniform need a reliable unmanned aerial cargo delivery system.
Career Development & Adviceyouthtoday.org

Empowering the workforce of tomorrow: The role of business in tackling the skills mismatch among youth

Author(s): UNICEF and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) “Based on combined insights from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and WBCSD’s Future of Work project, this report highlights the importance of addressing the skills mismatch among youth, with a view to helping businesses better understand the challenge, its root causes and the impacts it has on youth, business and society more broadly. The report also brings to life the role business can play in addressing the skills mismatch among youth and seeks to inspire business leaders to strengthen their companies by empowering youth through business action, partnerships and advocacy on skills development.
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.

