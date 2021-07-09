Nominations open for 2021 IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is inviting nominations for the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards. “The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the aviation industry’s agenda on diversity and inclusion. In fact, it has been an opportunity to redouble our efforts to improve our performance. Improving our gender balance, in particular, is a top priority as seen by the growing number of signatories to the IATA 25by2025 pledge. The second edition of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards will once again highlight exceptional work in this area. Along with honoring those leading change, the awards aim to inspire even greater urgency in driving the changes needed to strengthen aviation with a commitment to diversity and inclusion at the industry’s highest levels of leadership,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.