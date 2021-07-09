Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Londoner to debut September 2021

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hottest hotel launch in London this year is confirmed to open its doors to guests in September 2021. The much-anticipated debut of The Londoner marks the beginning of a rebirth for Leicester Square and the introduction of the world’s first super boutique hotel. From one of the UK’s largest family-owned hotel group Edwardian Hotels London, The Londoner is set to amaze both Londoners and the city’s international guests with a staggering 350 rooms, 16 stories, six concept eateries, a unique members club-style private area, a wealth of meeting and event space, cinema and an entire floor dedicated to wellness. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the opening of The Londoner marks a pivotal moment in the return and scale of global hospitality.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Art Design#Fitness#Edwardian Hotels#Londoners#British#Trafalgar Suites#Edwardian Hotel London#Residence Cart#F B#Prix Fixe Lunch#French#Joshua S Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Restaurantsolivemagazine.com

Best London wine bars

Looking for the best London wine bars? The last few years have seen London’s wine scene blossom, with a crop of acclaimed bars opening across the city. Here’s a little taster of what to expect, from vermuterias in King’s Cross to Italian wine bars in Shoreditch and a wealth of friendly local outfits with meticulously curated wine lists.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Ruskin Park London

Find 12 upcoming events at Ruskin Park in London below:. Do you own/manage Ruskin Park? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Ruskin Park that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near...
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

Fork Deli London

Mother's Comedy Ball is a new monthly comedy night bringing you the funniest and most diverse of London's up and coming comedians. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Fork Deli, so book today to secure the best price!. Fork is an independant artisan...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

BASTIAN London

Find 1 upcoming events at BASTIAN in London below:. Do you own/manage BASTIAN? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at BASTIAN that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near BASTIAN. Need a...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Eagle London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Eagle in London. Find 2 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Eagle? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at The Eagle that's not listed?...
Home & GardenTravelDailyNews.com

Grand Hotel Kronenhof unveils Rochon renovation of its Bel Étage

SWITZERLAND - Grand Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina has re-opened for the summer season with a contemporary new look to its bel étage, which includes the reception, lobby lounge, bar and reading room. Subtle but luxurious changes have been made by the award-winning French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR Design) in order to bring the neo-Baroque Grande Dame (built in 1848) into the 21st century while maintaining key historic elements.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Quentin Tarantino Wants To Debut His Stage Play In London's West End

Discussing his recent novelisation of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino was asked on BBC's Front Row tonight what he would do after making his next film, which he believes will be his last. "I've been doing it for thirty years, it's time to do something else…. I'll be older and I'll have a son who's getting older, I see more of me being a man of letters, writing books about cinema, and maybe writing theatre, that's how I see myself in my autumn years." Which gave him the excuse to mention that he's actually already written a stage play, completed after he'd finished writing Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as five episodes of the TV show-within-the-film Bounty Law.
Visual ArtDezeen

Dezeen Studio Space opens in London

Dezeen has opened a studio space for film and photography shoots, live talks and more. The Dezeen Studio Space is located in the same building as the Dezeen office in Hoxton, east London. The space will be used by the award-winning Dezeen Studio video team to interview leading architects and...
EnvironmentTime Out Global

The mayor announces a network of ‘Cool Spaces’ across London to escape the heatwave

London: a soft breeze ruffles your hair. Clouds scud across an azure sky. You feel fresh in your crisp linen and matching facemask. The shady arcades and narrow streets are blissfully cool as you stroll across town, savouring the scent of orange blossom. That’s right, it’s the now-annual London summer heatwave and we’re all coping brilliantly with it: hanging around in Iceland, looking for muddy ditches to ‘wild swim’ in, reeking and moaning and being extremely English about it all.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry May Return To London In September

Prince Harry made many Britons happy when he jetted into London on June 25, per Bristol Live. He and Prince William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1, and even managed to crack a smile. The brothers reunited to honor the People's Princess on what would have been her 60th birthday. This was only his second visit to the country in over a year after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit the royal family in 2020.
EconomyShareCast

Shares dip as Revolution Beauty makes its London debut

The retailer, which has joined Aim, the London Stock Exchange's junior market, was trading 6% lower at 154.79p by 1400 BST, having come back from an earlier low of 150.0p. The initial public offering was priced at 160.0p, giving the firm a market value of £495.0m. Revolution Beauty, which was...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala Opens in India

Radisson Blu announcde the opening of Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, located on the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range. "We are delighted to bring our flagship brand to Dharamshala. Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala is our fourth hotel opening in 2021 which is set to mark new milestones for our business. We seek to add more than 15 new hotels to our portfolio this year, achieving the 100-hotel milestone," said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
EducationThe Guardian

CITY OF LONDON SCHOOL

City of London School is an independent school based in London for boys aged 10-18. The school site is situated by the Thames. It has over 20 acres of sports pitches. It was established in 1834 and moved to its present site in 1986. The school is governed by a board and by the City of London Corporation, which appoints its governors.
Musicstereoboard.com

Tyga at London O2 Academy Brixton

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tyga events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's O2 Academy Brixton for this Tyga show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building based in Brixton,...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Ultima Collection announces the launch of an ultra-luxe eco estate in Cannes

Ultima Collection has announced the newest addition to its expanding portfolio, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin, opening in 2022. The only private property on the island of Sainte-Marguerite, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin is a historic, walled private estate that was previously home to royals such as Louis XIV and the world’s elite. Like Ultima Collection’s existing properties across Europe, Le Grand Jardin will feature state-of-the-art décor, facilities and the highest levels of service whilst offering a completely exclusive, secluded and once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group on the Côte d'Azur.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Hotel St. Michel adopts BeyondTV GuestCast

CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with enhancing the guest entertainment experience at Hotel St. Michel with the implementation of the BeyondTV GuestCast streaming platform. Recognized for its historic building heritage and European-style luxury boutique design, Hotel St. Michel also sets out to provide its guests with the latest in modern amenities which now includes being able to cater to the widespread demand for instantly personalized in-room entertainment service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy