The Londoner to debut September 2021

Discussing his recent novelisation of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino was asked on BBC's Front Row tonight what he would do after making his next film, which he believes will be his last. "I've been doing it for thirty years, it's time to do something else…. I'll be older and I'll have a son who's getting older, I see more of me being a man of letters, writing books about cinema, and maybe writing theatre, that's how I see myself in my autumn years." Which gave him the excuse to mention that he's actually already written a stage play, completed after he'd finished writing Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as five episodes of the TV show-within-the-film Bounty Law.