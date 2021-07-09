Cancel
Spiaggia Closes After 37 Years, Marking the End for Chicago’s Top Italian Restaurant

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking Friday morning announcement, Spiaggia — the standard for Italian dining in Chicago over the last 37 years — won’t reopen, a ownership says they’re permanently closed. Spiaggia, and its more affordable sibling, Cafe Spiaggia, had been closed since last year on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Oak Street. The restaurant is a Chicago icon overlooking the Mag Mile with views from the second floor overlooking Oak Street Beach.

