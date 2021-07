Summer’s here, and with the warm weather and longer, relaxing days ahead, it’s the perfect time to host some epic outdoor gatherings for friends and family. With the right setup, you can create a summer oasis right on your patio or deck that will keep the party going from day to night. With a little help from Walmart, we put together all the absolute must-haves for summer entertaining. And trust that we’ve thought of everything, from the right lighting to a prep table for all your grilling needs. Check out our entertaining favorites below, and start prepping for a whole summer of get-togethers that everyone will love.