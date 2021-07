Garrett Cunningham, Broadus Class of '21, has a long history of incredible rodeo performances, especially for someone of his young age. In 2017, he won the Saddle Bronc Championship at the Junior NFR in Las Vegas, and placed second in the event in 2018. Last week, Garrett attended the Junior NFR hosted by the PRCA in Texas, an event in its second year which featured a $10,000 prize for the Saddle Bronc Champ.