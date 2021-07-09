Voices from the Past
The B-Divide Community Club picnic and celebration was an unqualified success. The program opened by the crowd standing and singing the song “America,” it being represented by the thirteen states and Liberty. Mr. Funkenbusch gave a splendid patriotic speech which was followed by a large and well rendered program by the children. A lovely dinner was then served by the ladies and there were generous quantities of ice cream and gum for the crowd.www.powderriverexaminer.com
