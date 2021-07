The world has changed dramatically thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes associated with the pandemic have made it harder for travelers. It is harder than ever to travel the world, visit the most amazing attractions, and protect yourself along the way. Some countries have banned travel so many tourists have decided to travel domestically. Since the pandemic is now coming to an end, more people are booking flights to destinations outside of the country. If you fit into this category, you should go above and beyond to ensure that you can fully enjoy yourself without worrying about the risks.