Margaret Chan is former director general of the World Health Organization. Victor Dzau is president of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine. Ashish Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Jeremy Hunt is a member of British Parliament who served as Britain’s health secretary and foreign secretary. Edward Kelley is former director of integrated health services for WHO and leads global health for ApiJect. Thomas Zeltner is chairman of the WHO Foundation and former secretary of health and director general of the Federal Office of Public Health of Switzerland.