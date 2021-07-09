Locals Band Together To Fight Fires

A spate of fires kicked off over the first few days of July across the local area. On July 1, the Box Elder fire, located near the Camp Creek Road in NW Powder River County burned 1700 acres, with federal, state, and local resources responding to the incident. Several fires started in the Biddle and Belle Creek area on July 2nd and 3rd, with the largest – the Rice Fire, burning 840 acres. The Miller Fire, 20 miles south of Broadus, east of the river, burned 5.3 acres on July 3rd in rough country, and a fire on Rumph's and another on Jim Collins' burned around 6 acres and 2 acres, respectively. A fire on July 5th burned around 6 acres on Ostendorf's SE of Broadus. Lightning caused the majority of the starts, other than the Box Elder fire, which was caused by a logging operation, per Broadus VFD Chief Raymond Ragsdale.