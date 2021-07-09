Innovative digital platform Route Exchange to support Breeze Airways’ expansion to additional underserved cities
Utah-based Breeze Airways will leverage Routes’ community platform, Route Exchange, to identify new airport partnerships in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Western Europe. The airline, which is the latest venture set up by JetBlue Airways and Azul founder David Neeleman, has issued a ‘Request for Proposal’ that seeks to service underserved markets from the United States within the range of the A220-300.www.traveldailynews.com
