Innovative digital platform Route Exchange to support Breeze Airways’ expansion to additional underserved cities

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has launched from New Orleans to 10 destinations. The low-cost startup, headquartered in Utah, will focus on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don’t have direct service from larger carriers. In total, it will offer 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities. Louis Armstrong International Airport will be an operations base, along with airports in Tampa, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; and Norfolk, Va.