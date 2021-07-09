Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Innovative digital platform Route Exchange to support Breeze Airways’ expansion to additional underserved cities

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah-based Breeze Airways will leverage Routes’ community platform, Route Exchange, to identify new airport partnerships in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Western Europe. The airline, which is the latest venture set up by JetBlue Airways and Azul founder David Neeleman, has issued a ‘Request for Proposal’ that seeks to service underserved markets from the United States within the range of the A220-300.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neeleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Airbus A220#Breeze Airways#Jetblue Airways#Azul#Request For Proposal#Embraer#The Route Exchange#Rfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbus
Related
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Breeze Airways Launches New Orleans Service

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has launched from New Orleans to 10 destinations. The low-cost startup, headquartered in Utah, will focus on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don’t have direct service from larger carriers. In total, it will offer 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities. Louis Armstrong International Airport will be an operations base, along with airports in Tampa, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; and Norfolk, Va.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Lunds & Byerlys Adds Digital Incentive Platform

Lunds & Byerlys is ramping up its personalized shopper outreach in a new partnership with retail technology company GetUpside. Customers are incentivized to get cash-back offers through the GetUpside mobile app. “We pride ourselves on providing each customer personal attention and exceptional value so they have the best shopping experience...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Helvetic Airways, Eurowings add niche leisure routes

Helvetic Airways and Lufthansa LCC subsidiary Eurowings have announced they are exploring additional niche markets in the leisure segment. Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways formally inaugurated its new operating base at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) on July 8. Helvetic will base one Embraer E190 and one E195-E2 along with 20 crew...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Asset Exchange Binaryx Launches The Next-Generation Tokenization Platform To Help Businesses

TALLINN, Estonia, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binaryx, European digital asset exchange, announces the launch of its next-generation tokenization platform, empowering small and medium businesses to tokenize their assets to attract investments. Binaryx gains a competitive edge by combining digital asset exchange capabilities and asset tokenization services within a single platform.
Technologysuasnews.com

DroneShield and UTS Collaboration supported by the Defence Innovation Network

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) is pleased to share the Case Study video released by the NSW Defence Innovation Network (DIN), on DroneShield’s DroneOptID technology, an AI-based optical/thermal detection system that detects and classifies UAS and their payloads in real-time. The software utilises recent developments in computer vision, image processing and deep learning, combined with the proprietary-developed AI under this collaboration, to improve C-UAS technology.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways offers free chauffeur service to and from Dubai for Economy guests

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for guests travelling in Economy to select destinations. Tickets must be booked by 11 August for travel by 30 September 2021. Travellers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.
Economyfinextra.com

Aussie fintech Bluestone launches digital lending platform

Today non-bank lender Bluestone went live with its new digital lending platform. This launch includes a significant number of new features and improvements including a suite of new loan origination and servicing capabilities. This move takes Bluestone from a legacy system to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted, cloud based...
Businessmartechseries.com

Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC Partners To Support Growth And Expansion

Global digital services and business transformation agency, Valtech receives significant funding from BC Partners, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. New investment will accelerate Valtech’s global growth ambitions, as it continues to support its clients’ business transformations. Former reference shareholder Verlinvest and the new Valtech management team, Olivier Padiou (CEO)...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

SITA acquires safety line to support sustainable aviation

GENEVA – SITA, the global IT provider for the air transport industry, announced the acquisition of Safety Line S.A.S., the Paris based start-up specializing in digital solutions for aviation safety and efficiency. This acquisition will strengthen SITA’s Digital Day of Operations portfolio, helping airlines drive more efficiencies and fuel savings...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Breeze Airways Wants International Flights: What Might We See?

International routes are coming to Breeze Airways, potentially this year. The new entrant, whose first commercial flight took off nearly two months ago, has put out a request for proposals to airports for service to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and Western Europe. We delve into what may happen. Breeze’s...
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Sabre releases new insights into how airline network planning is adapting for travel industry recovery

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has released an insightful new whitepaper outlining the pioneering new methodologies it is creating to enable its airline partners to create more holistic, accurate network plans as their focus shifts from short-term planning to long-term recovery.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Tauzia Hotels launches the integration of loyalty programme and new website

TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA), a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) launches the integration of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme to be part of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards), as well as the new website for the online booking platform on discoverasr.com. In addition, the integration of TAUZIA hotels...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Tradier Brokerage Announces A New Digital Onboarding Process For Customers Of 75 Countries To Support It's Growing Global Active Trading Community And Its Marketplace Of API Connected Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier Brokerage is pleased to announce the launch of its new digital international onboarding process to enable active international retail investors to get seamlessly onboarded through its online properties and API-connected platforms. Currently, over 88% of the accounts at Tradier Brokerage are based domestically. This enhancement furthers its commitment to offer commission-free access to the US markets and to the Tradier marketplace of third-party tools and content globally.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Tour operators retooling itineraries, looking forward to 2022

Viewing 2021 as a transition year - from pandemic to prosperity - tour operators are working with destination and supplier partners to get travelers back on the road. In a midyear business survey conducted by the National Tour Association June 16 through July 7, NTA members reported on current conditions and speculated on the future.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Qatar Airways Cargo Leans into Visibility, Digital Bookings

Qatar Airways Cargo unveils what it calls "WebCargo" via Freightos to get a better handle on modern solutions in the supply chain in the United States. The new tool features real-time pricing, capacity and e-bookings. It will release to its United States customers on July 19. Per Qatar Airways Cargo:
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Element partners with global corporate travel technology company Atriis

Element announced a strategic partnership with Atriis, the technology company that provides robust business travel inventory and booking tools for TMCs and Corporates. This latest partnership will enable Element to provide global innovative solutions developed by Atriis to drive digitalization in the corporate travel space and help Corporates and TMCs to reinvent the way they engage in today’s rapidly changing distribution landscape. Atriis AI powered technologies provide travellers and agents with a unified access to a wide range of inventory: multi-GDS, multi-NDC, Direct Connect, OTAs, rail, car, parking, lounges, and other value-added services. Corporates and TMCs gain an exclusive access to hidden B2B fares over the Atriis integrated Global Marketplace, unlocking new savings tiers.
TechnologyTravelDailyNews.com

ASSA ALBOY Global Solutions provides contactless digital key technology at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences

STOCKHOLM – ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a leading provider of contactless technology for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful implementation of digital key and mobile check-in functionality at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences. The newly opened luxury hotel and as the first Grand Hyatt-branded property in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences is one of the latest Hyatt branded properties in the region to leverage ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ digital key technology under Hyatt’s Mobile Entry program. In line with Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, it provides its guests with a clean and safe hotel environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy