Polani Travel Group extends 15-year relationship with Sabre to support ambitious growth plans
LONDON - Polani Travel Group (PTG), one of the leading travel companies in the UK ‘visiting friends and relations’ (VFR) market segment, has signed a new multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry. The agreement will see PTG continue to use Sabre’s innovative technology and platform to support its ambitious growth plans and future innovations.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0