Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Polani Travel Group extends 15-year relationship with Sabre to support ambitious growth plans

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Polani Travel Group (PTG), one of the leading travel companies in the UK ‘visiting friends and relations’ (VFR) market segment, has signed a new multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry. The agreement will see PTG continue to use Sabre’s innovative technology and platform to support its ambitious growth plans and future innovations.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Technology#Global Travel#Sabre Corporation#Software#Vfr#Ptg#Sabre Virtual Payments#Flightcatchers Com#Air Shopping#Sabre Travel Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Jan Sampson Joins Richardson Wealth to Support Ambitious Growth Agenda

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company) announced today that Jan Sampson has joined as Director, Operations for its wholly owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth). Ms. Sampson joins the Company from CI Financial where she was Senior Vice President, Client Experience....
Marketsbostonnews.net

Business Travel Insurance Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, American International Group

Global Business Travel Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Business Travel Insurance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Business Travel Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Educationaustinnews.net

Quality Online Education Group Supports Expected Growth with Major Expansion of Company Offices in Dalian, China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the 'Company'), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is proud to announce the expansion of the Company's offices in Dalian, China. The expansion in Dalian follows the Company's recent move to larger offices in the Central Business District of Tianjin in May, 2021.
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Sabre releases new insights into how airline network planning is adapting for travel industry recovery

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has released an insightful new whitepaper outlining the pioneering new methodologies it is creating to enable its airline partners to create more holistic, accurate network plans as their focus shifts from short-term planning to long-term recovery.
Businesssgbonline.com

Anta Group Sets Five-Year Growth Plan

Anta Group announced its five-year strategic targets and a 24-month acceleration plan “Lead to Win” for its Anta brand. Under its five-year strategic targets, Anta plans to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of retail sales of the next five years of 18-to-25 percent. Online sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 30 percent and account for 40 percent of total retail sales by 2025.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Tauzia Hotels launches the integration of loyalty programme and new website

TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA), a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) launches the integration of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme to be part of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards), as well as the new website for the online booking platform on discoverasr.com. In addition, the integration of TAUZIA hotels...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Kambr and Navitaire partner to improve integration of real-time revenue management for LCCs

MINNEAPOLIS – Kambr and Navitaire, an Amadeus company, have announced a partnership to help low-cost carriers (LCCs) accelerate revenue opportunities leveraging real-time data by enhancing the existing integration of Kambr’s Eddy revenue management (RM) system and Navitaire’s New Skies digital reservations and retailing solution. Both companies bring deep experience working...
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Element partners with global corporate travel technology company Atriis

Element announced a strategic partnership with Atriis, the technology company that provides robust business travel inventory and booking tools for TMCs and Corporates. This latest partnership will enable Element to provide global innovative solutions developed by Atriis to drive digitalization in the corporate travel space and help Corporates and TMCs to reinvent the way they engage in today’s rapidly changing distribution landscape. Atriis AI powered technologies provide travellers and agents with a unified access to a wide range of inventory: multi-GDS, multi-NDC, Direct Connect, OTAs, rail, car, parking, lounges, and other value-added services. Corporates and TMCs gain an exclusive access to hidden B2B fares over the Atriis integrated Global Marketplace, unlocking new savings tiers.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

PM Hotel Group expands leadership team strengthening for continued growth

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – PM Hotel Group announces the promotion of Jennifer Diamond Haber to Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications. In this newly expanded role, she will continue to lead communications and will add strong brand development and management expertise to the senior leadership team as the company continues to grow its lifestyle and luxury portfolio.
Technologymediapost.com

Microsoft Extends, Expands Xandr Relationship

As part of a global contract renewal, Microsoft is extending its use of Xandr's sell-side Monetize platform, increasing the marketing spend it runs through Xandr’s Invest DSP, and extending the Microsoft Audience Network demand platform to bid in Xandr’s Marketplace, the companies announced. Microsoft, which has worked with AT&T-owned Xandr...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

HotelHub renews global contract with RoomIt by CWT

HotelHub has renewed its multi-year global contract with CWT’s hotel distribution division, RoomIt. The agreement sees HotelHub, a partner of CWT’s since 2014, continue to support RoomIt in its delivery of innovative hotel solutions to market. RoomIt deploys HotelHub’s smart technology to help aggregate hotel content from GDS and non-GDS...
Real Estatewineindustryadvisor.com

Sunstone Winery Announces Leadership Changes to Spearhead Ambitious Growth Plan

New General Manager and Board Member Named; COO Taking on Expanded Role. — Sunstone Winery, Santa Barbara County’s most visited vineyard estate, today announced the addition of Neil Redmond as General Manager and John Price as Director on Sunstone’s Board of Directors. COO Dave Moser will take on the expanded role of Chief Marketing & Operations Officer. These strategic appointments come as Sunstone embarks upon a major expansion including a rooftop tasting lounge in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

New global data on bank customer behavior shows travel is poised to recover faster than expected

LONDON - Ascenda, the technology company that makes banking rewarding, revealed consumer confidence in travel is returning quickly according to leading indicators from its bank solution TransferConnect, the global exchange for frequent traveller miles and points. TransferConnect facilitates the exchange of rewards currencies between financial services brands and a broad...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Hospitality industry first as HSMAI Europe Student Council launches in September 2021

LONDON – Hospitality undergraduates and graduates across the UK and Europe are set to benefit from a vital new career and industry initiative which will be launched by HSMAI Europe in September 2021. The HSMAI Europe Student Council (“The Student Council”) will support hospitality students and recent graduates based in the UK and Europe by connecting them directly with other peers and hospitality brands across the region. The Student Council aims to provide a much-needed forum to facilitate and support undergraduates’ professional growth during their studies, as well as during the early stages of their career as they make the transition from graduate to getting their first job in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy