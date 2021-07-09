Polani Travel Group extends 15-year relationship with Sabre to support ambitious growth plans

LONDON – Hospitality undergraduates and graduates across the UK and Europe are set to benefit from a vital new career and industry initiative which will be launched by HSMAI Europe in September 2021. The HSMAI Europe Student Council (“The Student Council”) will support hospitality students and recent graduates based in the UK and Europe by connecting them directly with other peers and hospitality brands across the region. The Student Council aims to provide a much-needed forum to facilitate and support undergraduates’ professional growth during their studies, as well as during the early stages of their career as they make the transition from graduate to getting their first job in the industry.