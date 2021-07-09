‘Black Widow’s’ End Credits Scene Ties into Two Disney+ Shows
Black Widow is in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access right now! Yes, there’s finally a new Marvel movie out in the world—and that also means there’s another Marvel post-credits scene to dissect. Black Widow’s end credits scene is a can’t miss for everyone who’s heavily invested in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this post-credits scene is unlike every other end credits scene in MCU history. How? Because it’s all about Disney+, baby!decider.com
Comments / 0