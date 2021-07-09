World of Hyatt provides more rewarding opportunities for members as they reset their sights on travel

CHICAGO – As the desire for travel and exploration continues to heat up, and with renewed travel activity in many parts of the world, World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them reset their sights on the journeys ahead. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the global Bonus Journeys promotion, providing members the opportunity to continue accelerating point earnings with triple points on stays of two or more qualifying nights, so they can achieve the rewards they value most.