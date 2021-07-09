Truck Wreck Claims Life Along Hwy 212

A truck wreck on Hwy 212 just west of Epsie on July 1st resulted in the death of a 64 year old woman, identified as Debra Sloan of Texas. Local emergency responders including the Broadus VFD, ambulance crew, and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:37 in the morning to the incident. The wreck is believed to have been caused by a blown front left tire on the semi, resulting in the truck leaving the road and turning onto its passenger side.