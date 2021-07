CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with enhancing the guest entertainment experience at Hotel St. Michel with the implementation of the BeyondTV GuestCast streaming platform. Recognized for its historic building heritage and European-style luxury boutique design, Hotel St. Michel also sets out to provide its guests with the latest in modern amenities which now includes being able to cater to the widespread demand for instantly personalized in-room entertainment service.