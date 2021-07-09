Deal activity in the travel & tourism sector increased by 39.6% during June 2021, finds GlobalData

The Latest Released Retail Sector market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Retail Sector market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Retail Sector market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Future Group, Woolworths, Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd., Costco, President Chain Store Corp., Reliance Retail, Aldi, Gome Electrical Appliances, Suning.com Group, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Aeon Co., Ltd, Far Eastern Group & China Resource Vanguard.
