Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Deal activity in the travel & tourism sector increased by 39.6% during June 2021, finds GlobalData

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 74 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during June, which is an increase of 39.6% over 53 deals announced in May, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Aurojyoti Bose, Lead...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globaldata#Mergers Acquisitions#Global Travel#Globaldata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market is Booming Worldwide | TrueBlue, Manpower, Randstad Holding

Latest released the research study on Global Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contract or Temporary Staffing Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Adecco Group (Switzerland),Randstad Holding NV (Netherlands),Manpower Group (United States),Hays PLC (United Kingdom),Allegis Group, Inc. (United States),Kelly Services, Inc. (United States),TrueBlue Inc. (United States),ASGN Incorp. (United States).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Facility Management Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | IBM, Oracle, SAP

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Facility Management Services Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Grocery & Supermaketatlantanews.net

Retail Sector Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2021-2026 | Reliance Retail, Aldi, Costco

The Latest Released Retail Sector market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Retail Sector market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Retail Sector market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Future Group, Woolworths, Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd., Costco, President Chain Store Corp., Reliance Retail, Aldi, Gome Electrical Appliances, Suning.com Group, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Aeon Co., Ltd, Far Eastern Group & China Resource Vanguard.
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

St Lucia Tourism Officials Predicting Increased Arrivals

The St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) Wednesday projected a “very strong” month for tourist arrivals after the island registered an increase of more than 34 percent in arrivals. The SLTA said that as the tourism economy continues to progressively rebound with visitor arrivals, the island welcomed 21,357 visitors, an increase...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

GlobalData signals shift towards a low-cost, sustainable future for business travel

Travel management company (TMC) Egencia Travel’s game-changing new tool, which enables business travelers to compare rail alternatives to flights before purchase, will meet the modern-day demands of corporate travel programs, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Craig Bradley, Associate Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Cost and...
Lifestylesflcn.com

Skift and Caribbean Tourism Organization to Host Webinar on Recovery of Caribbean Sector

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – The Allied Members of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) have partnered with leading global business travel outlet Skift to host their first joint webinar, ‘The Trends Driving Travel’s Big Rebound: Implications for the Caribbean’ on Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. EST, featuring Skift CEO and Founder Rafat Ali, global tourism reporter Lebawit “Lily” Girma, and host William “Billy” Griffith, Chairman of CTO Allied Members Board.
Industryaba.com

Industrial Production Increases in June

Industrial production increased 0.4% in June after increasing 0.7% in May. Total industrial production in May was 9.8% higher than its year-earlier level but remains 1.2% below pre-pandemic levels. For the second quarter, total industrial production rose 5.5%. Manufacturing output decreased 0.1% in June, driven mainly by the ongoing shortage...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Hospitality industry first as HSMAI Europe Student Council launches in September 2021

LONDON – Hospitality undergraduates and graduates across the UK and Europe are set to benefit from a vital new career and industry initiative which will be launched by HSMAI Europe in September 2021. The HSMAI Europe Student Council (“The Student Council”) will support hospitality students and recent graduates based in the UK and Europe by connecting them directly with other peers and hospitality brands across the region. The Student Council aims to provide a much-needed forum to facilitate and support undergraduates’ professional growth during their studies, as well as during the early stages of their career as they make the transition from graduate to getting their first job in the industry.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Travel Agents Share Insights on Post-Pandemic Tourism

((L) Mexico is a current popular travel destination. (R) Hawaiian travel is huge at the moment because it’s within the U.S. | Photos courtesy of Sandy Ewing) As the world begins to reopen after our long pandemic shutdown, people are excited to get out and travel again. But as the pros agree, traveling is not as straightforward as it used to be. Staying on top of changing regulations and each destination’s unique requirements is no simple task for travelers or travel agents.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

SiteMinder: Traveller demands at an all-time high, ‘material consequences’ for hotels not prepared

LONDON, UK – Travellers in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia will not be accepting of dropped standards in their hotel accommodation, in spite of the challenges faced by the hotel industry over the past year, new research by SiteMinder, the world's largest open hotel commerce platform, has found. On the contrary, SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021, based on the survey responses of more than 800 holidaymakers in each country, shows that expectations are higher than ever before for at least 1-in-2 travellers from the UK and Australia, and 3-in-5 Americans.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

New global data on bank customer behavior shows travel is poised to recover faster than expected

LONDON - Ascenda, the technology company that makes banking rewarding, revealed consumer confidence in travel is returning quickly according to leading indicators from its bank solution TransferConnect, the global exchange for frequent traveller miles and points. TransferConnect facilitates the exchange of rewards currencies between financial services brands and a broad...
Retailhospitalitynet.org

Airbnb Joins US Travel And Tourism Advisory Board

Since our founding, Airbnb has enabled home sharing at a global scale and helped create a new category of travel. As pandemic restrictions gradually lift and travel restarts, Airbnb’s global community provides a front-row seat to the shifting travel trends and how these can benefit communities. Our Hosts and business are intertwined with these communities, and we are focused on helping them thrive.
Tempe, AZPosted by
Financial World

Tempe’s ISM Survey shows US service sector activity grows moderately in June

On Tuesday, a survey data from the Tempe, Arizona-based Institute of Supply Management (ISM) - the world’s largest supply management association – had unveiled that the US service sector activities grew by a moderate pace in June following a record reading in May, as a persistent shortage in the labour market coupled with a lag in raw materials alongside widespread supply chain disruptions appeared to have weighed heavily.
ConstructionForexTV.com

German Construction Sector Contracts In June

Germany’s construction sector contracted again in June as supply bottlenecks weighed on production and new orders, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The headline construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 47.0 in June from 44.5 in May. However, a score below 50 indicates contraction. There was a marginal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy