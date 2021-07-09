Freedom Run Results

It was a cool, overcast event for runners and walkers of the 5-Mile Freedom Run held in Broadus last Saturday, at least for most of the race. Joan Jilka set the pace winning the 5-mile race with a time of 43:33; Hannah Herzog placed second with a time of 53:48. Other participants included Julie Riley, and walkers who brought their best four-legged friends to join them: Sommer Schaffer and "Spur", Mariah Perry and "Hup" and Samantha Perry and her puppy named "Dozer", who only asked to be carried once or twice.