Lindsay Maloni-Kuntz joins the DMC Network

Our interview today is with Steve Malony, the CEO of Belkin International (www.belkin.com), the consumer electronics and accessories giant which is based in Playa Del Rey (and soon is moving to El Segundo). The company recently announced an effort where it is partnering to open up a combined high school and college on its corporate campuses, so we thought we'd catch up with Steve and learn more about how, exactly, a high school ends up locating at the corporate campuses of a technology company, as well as learn more about where Belkin is nowadays and Steve's experience so far taking over from Belkin founder Chet Pipkin.