Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lindsay Maloni-Kuntz joins the DMC Network

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DMC Network announce the addition of a new Director of Global Sales to the DMC Network team with the appointment of Lindsay Maloni-Kuntz. An industry veteran, Lindsay has been a part of the meetings and events world for almost two decades, and brings both a buyer and supplier perspective to the way that she works, having spent time on both sides of the industry.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc#The Dmc Network#Headquarter#Global Sales#Mass Mutual#Metlife#Ficp Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Caisson Consultant, Inc. Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network

Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced Caisson Consultant, Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately. The company is based in Aurora, Canada. Caisson Consultant will be a resource to support sales, service warranty, and application knowledge for Atlas Copco DrillAir High-Pressure Air Compressors. Incorporated in 2004, Caisson Consultant Inc. provides foundation...
El Segundo, CAsocalTech.com

Interview with Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin

Our interview today is with Steve Malony, the CEO of Belkin International (www.belkin.com), the consumer electronics and accessories giant which is based in Playa Del Rey (and soon is moving to El Segundo). The company recently announced an effort where it is partnering to open up a combined high school and college on its corporate campuses, so we thought we'd catch up with Steve and learn more about how, exactly, a high school ends up locating at the corporate campuses of a technology company, as well as learn more about where Belkin is nowadays and Steve's experience so far taking over from Belkin founder Chet Pipkin.
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Dr. Liia Ramachandra Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Dr. Liia Ramachandra, Pharm.D., Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and healthcare executive. Dr. Liia is the Founder and CEO EpiLynx, Gluten-Free Skin Care and Cosmetics Brand. She comes with vast experience in Global Medical Affairs, Global Ethics and Compliance, Clinical Research, and Global Publications. Dr. Liia drove the development of the strategic vision and mission for the national field-based medical program, the development of publication plans, the planning and management of medical activities at scientific congresses, the development of programs resources for Regional Medical Liaisons, and Biopharmaceutical Representatives. She has worked with multiple companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Astellas. Dr. Liia holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and Doctorate in Pharmacy from Groningen University, the Netherlands, and a Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands.
Businessthecustomer.net

Intuit Research Joins the Alida Partner Network

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced Intuit Research, a diverse group of researchers, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia Pacific region. “We are excited...
Businessprweek.com

Bentley Motors names head of marketing and comms for Europe

Amel Boubaaya (pictured) replaces Caren Jochner, who in April became Bentley’s head of global brand experience. Boubaaya starts today (Monday) and reports jointly to Balazs Rooz (regional director, Europe) and Wayne Bruce (director of comms). Boubaaya and Bruce previously worked together at McLaren Automotive, where the latter was global comms director before joining Bentley in 2019.
Businessaithority.com

Robert Cresanti Joins Accenture To Lead North America Government Relations And Global Government Relations Network

Public policy expert and technology-company advocate brings extensive experience in government and private sectors. Accenture has hired Robert Cresanti as managing director to lead government relations activities in North America and to serve as head of Accenture’s global Government Relations Network. Cresanti brings nearly 30 years of experience in the...
Businessmartechseries.com

NLX Announces New Senior Appointments to Drive Growth

Brian Dawson, Ellie Ransom, and Fadi Baaklini are welcomed to the team by NLX CEO Andrei Papancea. Voice AI start-up NLX has announced three new senior appointments as the company prepares for a period of further growth and expansion. Brian Dawson has joined as Head of Business Development; Fadi Baaklini...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Nancy Tallman Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

PARK CITY, Utah (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Nancy Tallman is one of the most accomplished and recognized REALTORS® in Summit and Wasatch Counties, as dedicated to her clients’ objectives as she is knowledgeable about the Park City area real estate market. A real estate industry leader, Nancy was president of...
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

CruisesNews Media Group announces partnership with Escapa TV

MADRID – CruisesNews Media Group and Escapa TV have signed a partnership agreement to broadcast cruise content on the travel-themed channel. Cruises have been a holiday choice for many travellers around the world for many decades. In 2019, 30 million people chose cruising on ships of varying sizes, increasingly modern and luxurious, sailing the seven seas and calling at multiple destinations. The world of cruising is vast and the possibilities for leisure both on board and in the destinations visited are very diverse.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Carol Peter joins Festive Road to support growing demand

Festive Road, the global consultancy on a mission to create better travel & meetings management, has announced the appointment of Carol Peter to support growing demand for the consultancy. Carol has over 26 years’ experience in the travel industry. She previously worked for American Express as a Travel & Expense Consulting Manager where she worked with clients to focus on ensuring delivery of project objectives.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

21 Industry leaders from 5 continents join Indicio Network consortium to drive global adoption of decentralized identity

SEATTLE, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Indicio.tech, a public benefit corporation, today announced the twenty-one companies backing its global network for blockchain-based decentralized identity. With each company hosting a copy of Indicio's public ledger, the Indicio Network enables companies and organizations around the world to provide privacy-preserving ways of proving identity and authenticity to people, businesses, and even the Internet of Things.
Technologygisuser.com

Europa Technologies joins HERE Partner Network

Europa Technologies has become a HERE Registered Partner and joins a global alliance of businesses who implement location intelligent solutions based on HERE Technologies’ products and services. The company will offer a wide range of HERE content, including HERE Maps for 200 countries. As a reliable snapshot of the world,...
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

ADT Commercial Deepens Presence in New Markets

Following the news that the organization has strengthened its retail market support by expanding solutions offerings to include Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), ADT Commercial, a U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety, and risk consulting services, announced today that it is continuing to deepen its presence in key growth markets and has assembled a team of prominent vertical market leaders to address the unique and complex needs of customers in Energy & Utilities, Cannabis, Cities, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Institutions, and U.S.-based customers with an international presence.
Plano, TXPosted by
TheStreet

QCT Joins Forces With DZS To Create Blueprints For 5G Network Service Deployment

PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, and DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly accelerate virtualization and containerized Open RAN-based infrastructures for telco operators. This partnership between DZS and QCT leverages DZS mobile transport, telco edge, and converged network expertise and QCT's server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities, to address carrier and operator business opportunities in 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Lindsay Kohler Of Scarlettabbott: “Leadership vulnerability”

Leadership vulnerability. Have leaders share their own mental health journeys. One client had their second in command host a panel on mental health, where he and others in the business talked openly about their struggles, fears, and anxieties. The behavior you want to see in your organization has to come from the top.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Hotel industry launches ‘Hotels Are Hiring’ ad campaign to fill open jobs

WASHINGTON – To help fill thousands of open hotel jobs and communicate the benefits of a career in the hotel industry, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and its charitable giving arm, the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) announced a new advertising campaign across five major hotel markets.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Aviation-Event 2021 Tenerife Review

Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.
ArtsTravelDailyNews.com

BEI San Francisco relaunches as Trademark Collection by Wyndham Hotel

SAN FRANCISCO – BEI San Francisco has newly reopened its doors as a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in the heart of San Francisco. One block from the Orpheum Theatre and Bill Graham Civic Center Auditorium, the 396-room hotel puts guests at the nexus of art, entertainment and tech with instant access to the nearby Financial District and Union Square.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

PM Hotel Group expands leadership team strengthening for continued growth

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – PM Hotel Group announces the promotion of Jennifer Diamond Haber to Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications. In this newly expanded role, she will continue to lead communications and will add strong brand development and management expertise to the senior leadership team as the company continues to grow its lifestyle and luxury portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy