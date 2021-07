Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope is changing hands as part of a $30 million sale with 11 adjacent properties. The 12-property assemblage was sold to Angelo Rigas through limited liability company Gowanus Cubes, PincusCo reported, citing city records. All 12 of the properties are on Prospect Avenue between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Brooklyn and combine to form 73,104 square feet of built space. Rigas’s attorney on the deal, Oded Ben-Ami, declined to comment on what is planned for the site.