Sierra McClain & Gina Torres Are Proud Of The Impact They're Making As Stars Of '9-1-1: Lone Star'
The actresses united for a conversation at the 2021 ESSENCE Fest to dish on season 3 of the Fox series ahead of its' return in January 2022. You likely remember child actress and singer Sierra McClain from her role in Tyler Perry‘s Daddy’s Little Girls. She starred alongside her younger sisters, Lauryn and China, in the film and captured the hearts of many. These days, she’s all grown up and starring on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star as a 9-1-1 operator, but she’ll always keep her family close.www.essence.com
