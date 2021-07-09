Library Notes

I cannot believe that June is over! We have a community-wide reading program going on through August 6th. Every book you read gives you a chance to win a prize. The next drawings are being held on July 18th and August 6th. So, stop in and let us know what you’ve read or if there is something you’ve been wanting to read. We realize summer is crazy busy for everyone, but we all need to relax a little and what better way than to pick up a book by your favorite author!