4-H readies youth for the future

4-H is an organization with a 100-year history that began in agriculture. As time has changed all things, 4-H, too, has widened its reach into more urban areas. “In the late 1800s, researchers discovered adults in the farming community did not readily accept new agricultural developments on university campuses but found that young people were open to new thinking and would experiment with new ideas and share their experiences with adults” according to the 4-H website.