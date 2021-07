Guard your wallets: Barnes & Noble has announced that all Criterion DVDs and Blu-rays are on sale this month, the longest sale the company has done. With over a thousand titles available, the bookseller has announced that their entire line of Criterion Collection releases is fifty-percent off this month as part of their summer sale. Along with standard releases, the sale also includes new editions of films like Bringing Up Baby, Deep Cover, La piscine, Working Girls, Memories of Murder, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Also included in the sale is Criterion’s new World of Wong Kar Wai collector’s set, which gathers together the films of the prolific Hong Kong filmmaker.