A Randolph man’s life is changing due to a Mayville woman who read about the man’s need for a kidney and donated one of her own. “I saw the article about Jason (White) back in November 2020 and it touched my heart," said Christine Sperling Adamavich. “I lost my dad to cancer back in 2012 and it was such a horrible, helpless feeling to watch someone I loved lose his battle to live. I couldn't help my dad, but if I had an extra kidney that I could live a healthy life without, so maybe I could help someone else and their family.”