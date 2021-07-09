Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

US agencies say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need booster shot yet

By Heart of Illinois ABC
hoiabc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WREX) — Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. However, not everyone agrees with Pfizer’s line of thinking. Both...

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cdc#Booster#Cdc#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The FDA and CDC say you don’t need a third shot yet

It might not be time for a third coronavirus vaccine just yet, according to both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention. Pfizer suggests third COVID-19 vaccine shot could be ready. Pfizer said Thursday that it will soon reach out to the FDA...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Medical & BiotechWECT

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech. That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date...
Public HealthBellefontaine Examiner

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?. Probably not as well as they do in healthy people, but the shots should offer some protection. It’s why vaccinations are still recommended for people with immune systems weakened by disease or certain medications. It’s also important that your family, friends and caregivers get vaccinated, which will make it far less likely that they pass on the virus.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Canceronclive.com

FDA Grants Full Approval to Belumosudil for Chronic GVHD

The FDA has approved belumosudil for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease following failure of at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA has approved belumosudil (Rezurock) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older...

Comments / 0

Community Policy