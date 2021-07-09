This Way Up Is the Smartest Feel-Good Show You’re Not Yet Watching
If you are still coming to terms with the end of Fleabag, or you wish that Catastrophe continued for just a few more seasons, or you’re the kind of person who worships at the altar of Pamela Adlon, allow me to introduce you to Aisling Bea. A little-known Irish actor and comedian (at least on these shores), Bea is the star of the warm and witty comedy This Way Up, the second season of which premiered on Hulu yesterday.www.vogue.com
