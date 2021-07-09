This Way Up Is the Smartest Feel-Good Show You’re Not Yet Watching

This month, Netflix will release Sexy Beasts, a dating show where hot people wear makeup and prosthetics that transform them into weird creatures. Then they date one another, with the presumed goal of finding someone who doesn’t care about them for their looks. Like many Netflix reality shows of the last few years, it’s appealing because it’s unhinged, but also because it has a sardonic narrator/host who keeps things lively with a running commentary about how silly it all is. Sexy Beasts is narrated by Rob Delaney, who’s great in it, at least if the trailer is anything to go by. The Circle was hosted by Michelle Buteau, who was also fantastic.