In the classic ’61 “Twilight Zone” episode, five characters are in search of an exit. The clown, the ballerina, the major, the musician, and the tramp all find themselves entrapped and yearning to glimpse beyond the rim of their enclosure. We know them by the roles they play and, unsettlingly, their own senses of identity struggle to emerge beyond what their costumes tell them they are. This disquieting dynamic extends loosely from Rod Serling’s fingertips, coming to a stop at Shadyside to settle over a group of kids trapped in their own existence like flies on sticky paper, all situated on the grounds of a groovy summer camp.