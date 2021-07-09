Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $135,697 Joint Income

By Refinery29
Refinery29
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a real estate coordinator who has a joint income of $135,697 per year and...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Commercial Real Estate#Real People#Vegan Cheese#Wa#Money Diaries#Morgan Stanley#Patreon#Spotify#Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Ravenna Apartments 5503 30th Ave NE Seattle, Wa 98105

1 bedroom, 2nd floor corner unit in fun old building with NW exposure. U-Village shopping is 5 blocks away. Laundry, parking, bus line, walk to UW, U-Village, shops and restaurants. Territorial view with separate back porch and entry. Now available. 206-527-8133 or pmjordan86@icloud.com. 1 bedroom/1 bath. $1395. 700 SF.
Moxee, WAYakima Herald Republic

212 E Seattle, Moxee, WA 98936

Welcome to this well maintained home in downtown Moxee. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Offers a large family room with a gas fire place. Large kitchen area with Dining. Enjoy the covered back deck with fenced backyard and underground sprinkler system. Detached garage and a carport. All appliances stay including washer & Dryer. Close to all amenities. Walking distance to town.
Skin CareRefinery29

Reader-Favorite Nail Brand Olive & June’s 20%-Off Sale Is ON

Maybe it's just us, but we've never wanted to adorn our nails with a feel-happy manicure more than right now. Summer 2021 is here and Olive & June is ensuring that the nail party is bumpin' with a site-wide sale the likes of which have only been seen on Black Friday. From now through July 18, you can score 20% off on every Olive & June product when you use the promo code VACAY at checkout. Single polishes are $6.40 apiece (down from $8) and sets (a great deal already!) take the savings even further. There's the Summer Box, which has every tool you need for a salon-worthy mani; the newly-launched Mani Weekender, which is perfect for taking your mani on the go for all-important touchups or refreshes en route; the beloved Pedi System, which literally changed the game as far as painting your toes is concerned. And, if you're really ballin' out, spring for the Complete System, which includes everything you get from the Mani and Pedi Systems along with your choice of one OR six polishes. Below, scope out some of our favorite O&J nail essentials that are worth snagging while they're on sale. Sit back and enjoy compliment-magnet nails all summer long.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Badflower’s performance in Seattle, WA – presale password

We have the Badflower presale passcode: For a brief time during this presale anyone with the password will have an opportunity to get tickets before they go on sale!!!. You might never have another opportunity to see Badflower’s show in Seattle, WA!. Badflower show details:. PRESALE. Start: Thu 07/15/21 10:00...
Small BusinessRefinery29

Talking Shop With April Brown & Sarah Sklash, Founders of The June

In a 2017 episode of the wildly popular TV show Schitt's Creek, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire) team up to run what becomes the Rosebud Motel. That series made a lot of people think about motels in a different way, but as it turns out, April Brown and Sarah Sklash were ahead of the curb. The best-friends-turned-business-partners had purchased a motel in Prince Edward County, a municipality in southern Ontario, back in 2016 and transformed it into The June, a spot where those same millennials who watch Schitt's Creek would be thrilled to visit.
LifestyleRefinery29

All The Food, Drink, & Home Products We Tried & Loved In July

After spending the vast majority of our time at home, R29's collective household product game is pretty sophisticated. At least once a week, we get into a long Slack conversation about some cool new item that's been absolutely saving or changing or elevating our lives. So we decided to share the wealth.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Caravan Palace’s show in Seattle, WA – pre-sale code

The Caravan Palace pre-sale password has just been published! During this limited time presale offer you have got a great opportunity to acquire show tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Caravan Palace’s performance in Seattle, WA do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates Wednesday (and next week)

Your next chance for updates on the West Seattle Bridge and related projects/issues is noon tomorrow, when the Community Task Force meets online. Here’s the link to watch; here’s the agenda. Updates will include the 60 percent repair design milestone, the latest low-bridge access stats, and West Marginal Way (still awaiting the bike-lane decision). The meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 pm; if you can’t watch, just one week later, SDOT promises bridge updates at its community meeting (5:30 pm July 21st). P.S. The West Seattle Transportation Coalition, which usually includes bridge updates at its monthly meeting, will NOT be meeting this month – instead of its regular meeting, which would have been on July 22nd, they’re urging everyone to attend SDOT’s meeting.
Seattle, WAeatinseattle.com

Canlis Alumns Announce The Opening Of Vista Bakeshop in the Coastal Town of Seabrook

The couple is trading city life for a new project in the Washington Beach Town. Chefs Grace Bryan and Kameron Kurashima announced the July 2, 2021, opening of Vista Bakeshop – their first brick and mortar bakery located in the heart of Seabrook’s town center. Prior to their new endeavor, the chef team has seen great success over the last 10 years working for top restaurants, including Canlis, Sea Wolf Bakers, Temple Pastries, and Modern in NYC.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Josie Hinke

Seattle might not be ready to unmask...here's why

Masked and unmasked shoppers at Pike Place MarketRicky Han/Unsplash. After being the first place where COVID-19 really hit the United States back at the beginning of 2020, Seattle has been fairly cautious when it comes to lifting safety regulations and returning to “normal life.”
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Tinashe in Seattle, WA – official presale password

The newest Tinashe presale password is now on TMPresale.com! While this limited time presale offer exists, you’ll have the chance to get tickets for Tinashe before anyone else. You might not get another chance to see Tinashe’s performance in Seattle, WA!. Here are the Tinashe performance details:. Artist Presale. Starts...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Sparks in Seattle, WA – pre-sale password

The newest Sparks presale password is now ready to use! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you can get Sparks performance tickets before the general public!!!. You won’t want to miss Sparks’s show in Seattle, WA do you? Tickets will sell out once they go on sale: during this presale you can buy your tickets before they become sold out.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Charlotte Cardin in Seattle, WA – presale password

An Charlotte Cardin presale code is available below!! This is a great chance for you to order tickets to see Charlotte Cardin before anyone else!!!. Now is the time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets now to see Charlotte Cardin in Seattle, WA.
Everett, WAmyeverettnews.com

Rad Power Bikes Uses Port Of Everett To Solve Shipping Delays

Nice story on multiple partnerships working together to solve a supply chain issue for a Seattle company while demonstrating the flexibility available to business owners through the Port of Everett. Based in Seattle Rad Power Bikes is the largest eBike brand in the United States. Their Chief Operating Officer, Mike...
JobsRefinery29

5 People Share Their Accessible WFH Setups — And They Get the Job Done

Millions of people who were used to going into offices to work have spent the past year trying to do the same job at home. It’s certainly been an ongoing task, especially when it comes to finding a professional background in a quiet corner, but what about people who have to accommodate their bodies’ needs alongside their jobs’ requirements?
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

BAYNK’s show in Seattle, WA – presale passcode

The BAYNK presale password has finally been published. This official BAYNK presale is for the 2021 tour and grants access to BAYNK tickets for a limited time. Your access to this BAYNK presale is immediate after you have registered.. You might never have another opportunity to see BAYNK’s show in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy