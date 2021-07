Last month, as we do every year, the college football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports met atop a very tall mountain that nobody else knows about but us. While there, we did the thing we do best: we debated the best college football coaches in the country. Even though we had years worth of previous rankings to use as a base, the discussion was long and heated. Some friendships were destroyed forever. Honestly, I can't even tell you if everybody made it down from that mountain. A lot happened.