How the 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene Sets Up the Next Big Marvel TV Show
'Black Widow' clears the road for the upcoming 'Hawkeye' series. Say you're a casual Marvel fan who casually tapped out after the lackluster first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but ventured to the theater for Black Widow and dutifully sat through for the post-credits sequence. Then you might be a little confused when none other than Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfus pops up on screen, and it isn't a goof.www.thrillist.com
Comments / 0