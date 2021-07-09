How the 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene Sets Up the Next Big Marvel TV Show

Whether audiences are conscious of it or not, what Marvel’s Disney+ limited TV series have taught us about the MCU, at this moment, is viewers care about characters and their human struggles. Take “WandaVision,” for example, which demonstrates these strengths. Audience consensus, by and large, felt the power-packed action finale was a bit of a noisy dud, but the emotional depth of the series—what is grief, if love not persevering—was certainly poignant enough for viewers to look past the conclusion’s missteps. Our emotional investment in these characters is real. We’ve lived with them for more than a decade, and as audience members, we care about them and empathize with the emotional conflicts they grapple with; it gives the best of these films and series their heart and soul. In short, action spectacle is no longer enough.