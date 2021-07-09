Cancel
Griswold, IA

Lots of progress shown by Griswold baseball in 2021

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Anita) The Griswold baseball team opposes CAM in Class 1A District 13 play on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will air on 96.5 KSOM.

The Tigers have posted three wins on the year. Coach Ryan Lockwood has been most pleased with the way they’ve played defense. “Our defense has been a very strong point for us this year. We’ve been real solid. Kids have just been really working hard to strengthen defensively, make good plays, and make good throws across the diamond.”

Lockwood says they’ve been working on their mental toughness and shaking off a bad inning. “We’ve had a bad history starting this season of having one of those tough innings and letting our heads hang a little bit and letting those one or two bad innings lead to a lot of extra mistakes. As we’ve built through the season we’ve been able to stay in games by keeping our heads up, fighting through, pushing hard, and picking each other up with a lot of talk and positivity.”

Kamron Brownlee is hitting .385 with 10 RBI, Colton Turner .370 with 13 RBI, and Cale Swain .349 with a homer run and 14 runs driven in. “We’ve had a really strong year at the plate. I’ve been extremely happy with where we’ve come. We started off the year a little timid to swing the bat and watching a few too many pitches go by. Here as of late we are putting a lot of contact on the ball.” Cash Turner has a .341 average and Sam Olson are each batting .333 with a .491 on base percentage.

Pregame coverage starts at around 6:45. The winner plays either SW Valley or Bedford on Tuesday.

