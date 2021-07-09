Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plain Dealing, LA

Motorist Arrested for Throwing Drugs From Window With Deputies in Pursuit

bossierpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist who sped down Highway 2 in Plain Dealing with deputies in pursuit tossed drugs from his window and ended up getting tossed in the slammer. Edward King, Jr, of Plain Dealing, was observed by a Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputy traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph-zone westbound lane on Highway 2 around 10 p.m. on July 1. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens for the excessive speed, King hit the brakes and slowed to about 30 mph. But he didn’t stop. The deputy pointed his spotlight towards the vehicle and noticed the driver throwing items out of the passenger window of his white Cadillac.

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Plain Dealing, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Ecstasy#Cruelty To Juveniles#Speeding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy