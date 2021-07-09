Motorist Arrested for Throwing Drugs From Window With Deputies in Pursuit

A motorist who sped down Highway 2 in Plain Dealing with deputies in pursuit tossed drugs from his window and ended up getting tossed in the slammer. Edward King, Jr, of Plain Dealing, was observed by a Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputy traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph-zone westbound lane on Highway 2 around 10 p.m. on July 1. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens for the excessive speed, King hit the brakes and slowed to about 30 mph. But he didn’t stop. The deputy pointed his spotlight towards the vehicle and noticed the driver throwing items out of the passenger window of his white Cadillac.