West Nile Now Detected in Weld, Could be Three Times Higher in 2021

'Those Culex are not cool,' should be the mantra this mosquito season, as those 'suckers' are the ones carrying the virus, and there are more of them this year. Over the 4th of July weekend, I took a walk around Equalizer Lake and Signature Lake in Loveland (the Lakes at Centerra.) When I got home, I'd discovered that I'd gotten bit by mosquitos not once or twice, but upwards of 10 times on the leg that was closest to the water that day.