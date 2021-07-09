Cancel
Amazon Plans "Villainess" TV Series Remake

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios is set to adapt 2017’s Korean revenge feature “The Villainess” into a TV series for the service. The series will follow an Asian woman who believes she is adopted and raised by white parents in a small American town, but after a violent incident on a trip to Seoul, she discovers she may have a deadly past connected to her motherland.

